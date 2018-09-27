It all comes down to this. Khloé Kardashian’s last few days of pregnancy and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal will finally be revealed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“They have another video of him,” Kim Kardashian explains in the midseason teaser released on Thursday, September 27, for the E! series. “Unfollowed, I hate him. Sorry, not sorry.”

Thompson, 27, made headlines in April after a video surfaced of him cheating on the Good American designer, 34, while she was nine months pregnant with their baby. Khloé was living with the NBA star in Cleveland, Ohio, at the time, and went into labor days later.

“The things I can control, I have to be able to control,” Khloé declares in the clip. Shortly after, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian make their way to the airport to be with her. Khloé adds, “I hope everyone gets here in time.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author returned home to Calabasas, California, after welcoming her daughter, True. Fans speculated that she addressed the cheating in August at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party, when she was seen with a green solo cup (according to a bar sign, green indicated that one’s relationship status is “complicated.) However, Khloé set the record straight later that month, writing via Instagram, “People are reaching. I ordered a drink, it came in a cup, I drank it. End of story.”

Kim, 37, discussed the cheating scandal during an April appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It’s just so f—ked up,” said the KKW Beauty founder. “We were really rooting for Khloé and we still are. You know, she’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s really sad situation, all over.”

A source told Us in June that while the Cleveland Cavaliers player’s infidelity “will definitely be brought up” during season 15 of KUWTK, Khloé promised him that it “won’t be a huge story line.”

“He doesn’t understand why it has to be addressed, but Khloé has said if it’s not dealt with on the show, questions will continue to linger,” revealed a second insider. “She pointed out to Tristan that she won’t do anything to hurt him by briefly discussing the cheating. She has moved on from it.”

Thompson came under fire again when he was spotted being “very touchy-feely with a mystery woman at L.A.’s Warwick nightclub on September 20. “Tristan and a girl were chatting and flirting throughout the entire night,” an onlooker told Us. “He had his hand on her butt.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast "Watch With Us" below!





