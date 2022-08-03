Keeping the “Bad Blood” going. Khloé Kardashian jokingly hinted that mom Kris Jenner was the latest family member to instigate a feud with Taylor Swift — by leaking her jet usage details online.

The Good American founder, 38, “liked” a Kardashian meme account’s social media video on Tuesday, August 2, that light-heartedly accused the matriarch, 66, of exposing Swift, 32, as the celebrity who caused the most damage via carbon emissions since the new year.

The satirical post — which featured a clip of Jenner sitting down for an interview while declaring herself “Kris f—ing Jenner” — paired the footage with the caption, “Who leaked that Taylor Swift’s private jet took 170 flights this year?”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author’s social media move comes just a few days after digital marketing firm Yard ranked the “All Too Well” artist No. 1 on the list of worst “celebrity [carbon dioxide emissions] offenders” in a study published on Friday, July 29. Yard, which gathered its date from the CelebJets Twitter account, claimed that Swift’s jet had taken at least 170 flights since January — approximately 22,923 minutes in the air.

“Taylor’s jet has an average flight time of just 80 minutes and an average of 139.36 miles per flight,” the study claimed. “Her total flight emissions for the year come in at 8,293.54 tons, or 1,184.8 times more than the average person’s total annual emissions. Taylor’s shortest recorded flight of 2022 was just 36 minutes, flying from Missouri to Nashville.”

The supposed results immediately caught the attention of environmentalists online, but Swift has since vehemently denied the allegations.

“Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals,” a spokesperson for the “Red” songstress told E! News in a Saturday, July 30, statement. “To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

Kylie Jenner, another member of the Kardashian-Jenner brood, made headlines last month after posting via Instagram about her and beau Travis Scott’s jet usage. “You wanna take yours or mine?” the Kylie Cosmetics found wrote alongside a photo of the twosome standing in front of their respective planes. Kim Kardashian, for her part, also made Yard’s list at No. 7, while Scott came in at No. 10.

While the Revenge Body host poking fun at the situation was all in good fun, the Kardashians and Swift have a long and tumultuous history. Kim labeled the “Shake It Off” songstress a “snake” in 2016 after then-husband Kanye West called her “that bitch” in his song “Famous.” Swift, for her part, claimed the rapper, 45, never asked her permission about the specific line.

While West insisted he got Swift’s approval, the “Wildest Dreams” singer denied his claims and Kim, 41, subsequently released videos of a phone conversation between the two artists, suggesting “National Snake Day” as a holiday for the Pennsylvania native.

While Swift later clarified that her issue was with the lyrics “that bitch” and not the song itself, The feud was reignited in March 2020 after the Grammy Award winner used a leak of the full 25-minute phone call to urge people to donate to the Feeding America non-profit organization.

“Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked … SWIPE UP to see what really matters,” Swift wrote via her Instagram Story at the time.

The SKIMS founder, for her part, took to Twitter in response. “@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange — that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now,” tweeted Kardashian, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

