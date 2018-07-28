Khloé Kardashian didn’t get what she wanted, and she’s glad about it. The new mom opened up to her Twitter followers about why she longed for her first child to be a boy.

I wanted a boy so badly Because Mason and I are so close. I love our bond. I felt confident in having a boy but God blessed me with my precious True and now I wouldn’t know what to do with a boy. True has made me sweeter and more gentle. God gives you what you need. My BFF 4Life — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 28, 2018

“I wanted a boy so badly Because Mason and I are so close. I love our bond,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted on Saturday, July 28, referring to sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s eldest child. “I felt confident in having a boy but God blessed me with my precious True and now I wouldn’t know what to do with a boy. True has made me sweeter and more gentle. God gives you what you need. My BFF 4Life.”

Kardashian, 34, noted that True fits in well with the two cousins closest to her in age: Kim Kardashian’s 6-month-old daughter, Chicago, and Kylie Jenner’s 5-month-old little girl, Stormi. “ANDDDD she has her two cousins to be her besties,” she added. “We call them the triplets it’s just the cutest!! GOD IS GREAT.”

Fans will recall Khloé was disappointed when she learned the sex of her unborn child during a March episode of KUWTK. “I’m really hoping Kylie’s gonna say she’s lying and that I’m really having a boy,” she said after her youngest sister shared the news with her.

Meanwhile, she was completely honest on Saturday when a fan tweeted her to ask if her body bounced back after giving birth to True. “Hell no!! Lol i’m still working on it. And it will come in time … I hope LOL,” she quipped. “But sitting down I have a completely different stomach then I used to have LOL I really can’t even talk about it.”

When put on the spot about whether she thinks about having more children, the Good American founder — who welcomed her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in April — was equally as forthcoming: “Not right now lol True is only 3 months old so give me some time lol.”

Over on her Instagram Story, Khloé enjoyed time with True, singing to her: “Good morning to you / Good morning to you / Good morning, sweet True/ Good morning to you,” before adding, “That’s your song.” The baby cooed and smiled as her mom serenaded her.

“I’m such a dork. I sing this song every morning to her,” the Revenge Body host elaborated on Twitter. “I think she looks forward to it but maybe that’s wishful thinking lol.”

While all seems well with mom and baby, the same cannot be said for Khloé’s relationship with Thompson, 27. (The NBA player was caught cheating on the reality star with multiple women while she was pregnant.) “Khloé and Tristan are still not fully OK,” a source revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They act like they are when they’re in front of others, but it’s all a show at this point.”

