Khloé Kardashian seemingly shared a message of strength via Instagram the same day reports surfaced that her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her during her pregnancy.

The 33-year-old reality star, who is nine months pregnant with her and Thompson’s first child, took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 10, to share a bright pink flexed bicep emoji. Earlier in the day, she also shared a selfie rocking a new Kylie Cosmetics lip shade, a pacifier symbol and an animated glamorous eye.

Thompson made headlines on Tuesday when the Daily Mail published photos of him appearing to lock lips with a mystery brunette at a club in New York City on Saturday, April 7. Twitter users suggested that the woman is Lani Blair.

The Shade Room later shared images of the NBA pro and the same woman walking into the Four Seasons hotel together and she was photographed again on Sunday, April 8, leaving the resort with a Louis Vuitton overnight bag. TMZ also published photos of Thompson making out with two women in a Washington, D.C. hookah bar in October, when Kardashian was three months pregnant.

Although the Revenge Body host has yet to comment on the reports, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that her famous family had “concerns” over her decision to date another NBA player after her tumultuous marriage with Lamar Odom.

“Khloé’s mom, Kris, and sisters Kim and Kourtney, all had concerns about her relationship with another basketball player, and now their fears appear to have serious merit,” the insider said. “Women are constantly throwing themselves at professional athletes and it’s very easy to stray when teams are on the road. Kris never expressed her fears to Khloe because she felt it would cause nothing but drama and create tension.”

The Good American founder, who is currently in Cleveland, Ohio, where Thompson is based and awaiting the arrival of their baby girl, is blocking out the cheating allegations. “Khloé is focusing on delivering a healthy baby,” the pal noted. “She doesn’t want to deal with any of these rumors regarding Tristan kissing another woman.”

Us broke the news in September 2017 that the Strong Looks Better Naked author and the basketball star are expecting. She confirmed the happy news three months later, writing via Instagram that pregnancy is the “greatest dream realized.”

