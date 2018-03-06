Quick and easy! Khloe Kardashian revealed the unexpected way she shot her birth announcement photo with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, took to her app to share the adorable story. Kardashian explained that she and the basketball pro, 26, snapped the picture with the help of pals Simon and Savas and her makeup artist, Hrush Achemyan.

“One day when [Tristan] came home from practice, we just decided to do it!” she recalled in a post on Tuesday, March 6. “Simon took the phone and Savas was on the phone with Hrush and they were directing the placement of our hands. Our heads are cropped out because we both looked crazy, LOL.”

Us Weekly broke the news in September 2017 that the Revenge Body host is expecting. She confirmed her pregnancy in December via Instagram, posting a black-and-white photo of Thompson cradling her bare bump.

“Everyone thought this was some strategic picture, but I think we got it done in 20 seconds — and it was just done by us,” the Good American designer explained.

Kardashian revealed on the Sunday, March 4, season finale of KUWTK that she and the Cleveland Cavaliers player are expecting a baby girl. The Strong Looks Better Naked author took to her app on Monday, March 5, to share her hopes and dreams for her daughter-to-be.

“I can’t believe I’m having a girl! It was such a special moment and I’m so happy I got to share it with you guys,” she gushed in the post. “My team put together this fun fill-in-the-blank game for me about what I hope for my little one when she grows up.”

Kardashian plans for her mini-me to “speak many languages,” have a knack for singing and practice self-love.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!