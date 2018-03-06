Quick and easy! Khloe Kardashian revealed the unexpected way she shot her birth announcement photo with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, took to her app to share the adorable story. Kardashian explained that she and the basketball pro, 26, snapped the picture with the help of pals Simon and Savas and her makeup artist, Hrush Achemyan.
“One day when [Tristan] came home from practice, we just decided to do it!” she recalled in a post on Tuesday, March 6. “Simon took the phone and Savas was on the phone with Hrush and they were directing the placement of our hands. Our heads are cropped out because we both looked crazy, LOL.”
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️
Us Weekly broke the news in September 2017 that the Revenge Body host is expecting. She confirmed her pregnancy in December via Instagram, posting a black-and-white photo of Thompson cradling her bare bump.
“Everyone thought this was some strategic picture, but I think we got it done in 20 seconds — and it was just done by us,” the Good American designer explained.
Kardashian revealed on the Sunday, March 4, season finale of KUWTK that she and the Cleveland Cavaliers player are expecting a baby girl. The Strong Looks Better Naked author took to her app on Monday, March 5, to share her hopes and dreams for her daughter-to-be.
“I can’t believe I’m having a girl! It was such a special moment and I’m so happy I got to share it with you guys,” she gushed in the post. “My team put together this fun fill-in-the-blank game for me about what I hope for my little one when she grows up.”
Kardashian plans for her mini-me to “speak many languages,” have a knack for singing and practice self-love.
