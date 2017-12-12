❥The day I met you, my life changed. Thank you my love!❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 11, 2017 at 9:03am PST

Her man crush Monday! Pregnant Khloe Kardashian shared a sweet photo to Instagram on Monday, December, 12, to praise her beau of over a year, Tristan Thompson.

“❥The day I met you, my life changed. Thank you my love!❥,” the reality star captioned the black-and-white photo booth pic that shows her kissing the 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player.

The snap – which is from the Strong Looks Better Naked author’s 33rd surprise birthday party in June – isn’t the first throwback memory from that day that she’s shared recently. She posted a shot from the party on November 17 that shows her hugging Thompson. In the post, she reflected on the day and thanked him for throwing the bash. “FBF to one of my favorite days with all of my favorite people,” she wrote.

And pictures seem to be a trend for the couple, who is expecting their first baby, a boy, early next year. On the Khloe With a K app, the toned KUWTK star dished on cohabiting with the dad-to-be. “One of the first things Tristan and I did when we moved into together was add framed photos of ourselves as a couple around the house,” she said. “It makes you both feel in sync and like home is for the both of you — because after all, it is!”

She added: “I’m so lucky that Tristan really lets me do my own thing. He just likes me to feel comfortable. And I truly do feel like it’s our Cleveland home!”

The expectant mom has been actively traveling to and from her home in California to their home together in Cleveland during the NBA season. She was recently spotted covering her baby bump in a camouflage jacket at LAX airport in Los Angeles on Friday, December 8.

