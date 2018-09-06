The proof is in the Instagram Story. Khloe Kardashian showed off her post-baby body in a stunning vacation photo of herself in a bikini on Thursday, September 6, and was quick to debunk photoshop speculation.

“People find anything to comment on. Especially, just, negative people,” the 33-year reality star said in a Story later that same day. “And a few people said I did horrible photoshop because the palm trees are slanted. Oh honey, I don’t photoshop palm trees.”

She later added another clip of herself showing off her toned midsection in a casual croptop, reciting the mantra: “A negative mind will never give you a positive life. Change that mentality, and you will change your life.”

The remarks about retouching came in the comment section of an Instagram photo where the Strong Looks Better Naked author looked fabulous in a swimsuit while on vacay with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and their 4-month-old daughter, True.

“Forever Thankful For It ALL,” she captioned the pic in which she’s posing with her hand on her hip, to which the 27-year-old NBA player replied with the heart-eye and red heart emojis.

Kardashian and Thompson haven’t been shy to show off photos of their family vacation over the past week. The couple have documented their island getaway on social media, including adorable pictures of the parents with True.

“Me and my girl!!” Kardashian captioned a photo of her and True lounging in a pool earlier on Thursday. Meanwhile, the athlete captured a sweet video of himself and True a few days prior where he can be seen singing to the baby girl while she rests in a carrier on his chest.

Kardashian gave birth to True in April amid a cheating scandal surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers player. The two have since mended their relationship and a source revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly that the pair are even talking marriage, noting that they “are doing better than anyone could have expected.”

