Khloé Kardashian tried to share a message of acceptance on Instagram over the weekend, but a lot of people found the post unacceptable. The upload showed a T-shirt printed with the words “Love Thy Neighbor,” followed by a list of identities including “Thy Racist Neighbor.”

“Love is the only cure,” the reality star, 34, wrote in her caption.

Screenshots of the post circulated on Twitter, where one user racked up more than 30,000 likes with an all-caps condemnation of the reality star: “KHLOE KARDASHIAN REALLY OUT HERE SAYING LOVE YOUR RACIST NEIGHBOR ???? WHHHAAATTTTTT IS THIS IM SICK”

Another user wrote: “Khloe Kardashian: appropriates black culture to the fullest extent and her and her sisters (ex. Kourtney) reinforce the systemic oppression of minority groups … Also Khloe Kardashian : disregards racism towards minorities by saying s–t like ‘love thy racist neighbor.’”

A third user expressed concern for True, Kardashian’s 11-month-old daughter with ex Tristan Thompson. “Imagine having a black daughter and saying ‘love thy racist neighbour,’” the user wrote. “What (and I can’t stress this enough) the f–k.”

The Good American designer also stoked racism-based controversy in September 2018, when she told Twitter followers that she and her family members “do not see color” but instead “see emotion and action [and] love.”

Twitter users quickly offered rebuttals to the colorblindness claim, including one who wrote, “To say you don’t see color means you are turning a blind eye to the blatant racism that poc…more specifically black people face DAILY! Trust me when I tell you in this world your daughter will be seen as black and you don’t even know how to prepare her for what’s to come.”

Another response at the time implored Kardashian to not just see but embrace color: “Love the differences as much as the sameness,” the user wrote. “Pretending you don’t see color is erasure. I know you think it’s well meaning, but it’s not. It’s an old liberal cop out to avoid discussing real racial issues.”

