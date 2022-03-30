Not here for it. Khloé Kardashian set the record straight after someone questioned her absence on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

In the comments section of a Kardashians fan account, a commentator wrote, “Wait so khloe was there but not important enough to walk the red carpet?” The fan also called it “insult to injury” that the Good American cofounder, 37, is “the only Kardashian” that hasn’t attended the Met Gala in the past.

In response, the reality star responded on Tuesday, March 29, writing, “I don’t know what on earth you’re talking about and where you think you come up with these stories that you assume are facts. Both your comments are untrue babe.”

The California native was joined by sisters Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian at the star-studded event following the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27.

Khloé’s older sister Kim, 41, was a topic of conversation earlier in the night when hosts Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes gave Dame Judi Dench an inspirational quote as a gift for not winning the best supporting actress award. “This is a quote from Kim Kardashian, ‘Work harder.’ That’s what we need you to do,” Hall, 51, said to the actress as attendees laughed.

The Skims founder recently made headlines after she offered the “best advice” for women in business during an interview with Variety. “Get your f–king ass up and work,” Kim said in the now-viral video earlier this month. “It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that wanna work.”

At the time, the beauty mogul also addressed assumptions that her family was “famous for being famous.”

“Who gives a f–k?” Kim added. “We focus on the positive. We work our asses off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives — and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you. With all respect, and with love, I’m not, like, being a bitch.”

One day after the Oscars joke, Kim apologized for how her comments came off when it wasn’t her intention.

“Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it. It became a sound bite really with no context,” the businesswoman claimed during an interview with Good Morning America on Monday, March 28. “And that sound bite came off the notion and the question right before which was, ‘After 20 years of being in the business, you’re famous for being famous.’ My whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women.”

The KKW founder noted that she didn’t mean to offend anyone with her response. “It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard,” she shared. “I know that they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”

