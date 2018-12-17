Don’t mess with her family! Khloé Kardashian hit back at a commenter after they made a remark regarding Kim Kardashian’s 11-month-old daughter Chicago, who arrived via surrogate earlier this year.

Kim, 38, posted a throwback picture of herself on Instagram on Sunday, December 16, and social media users flooded the comments section pointing out how much the reality star’s youngest looks like her. (Kim and her husband, Kanye West, welcomed their third child in January.)

Underneath sister Kylie Jenner’s comment that simply read, “Omg Chicago,” a follower wrote that the child “would either look MORE like Kanye or the surrogate mother” — and Khloé, 34, came to her big sister’s defense.

“If you don’t really know about someone’s situation then maybe you should not comment,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author wrote. “Try informing yourself first before you make such silly statements doll. Your passive wanna be petty comment is simply uneducated. Chicago is completely Kimberly’s biological child. Praise the lord she was able to have a surrogate and that we are blessed with sweet gorgeous Chi Chi.”

Khloé later added a second response. “I am not saying you said that love,” she said. “I am saying you must be more informed before speaking on something that you don’t know anything about apparently. Chicago is Kimberly’s DNA. Her and her husband made embryos and then they were blessed enough to have a surrogate carry their child for them since Kimberly is unable to. God bless modern medicine.”

The follower then replied to the Good American founder apologizing for speaking when “there were things” she didn’t know. “Either way she’s beautiful,” the follower added.

Khloé is no stranger to hitting back at trolls on social media. Last month, she slammed gossip that she was the reason her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, broke up with his ex Jordan Craig when she was six months pregnant with their now 2-year-old son, Prince.

“PS he never left ANYONE for me,” she responded at the time. “I have said this before but as I have learned the truth isn’t as exciting as a lie. So the lie is what gets traction. The truth seems to get buried and ignored. Either way, it’s all love and peace over here.”

Khloé gave birth to her first child — a baby girl, True — with the NBA player, 27, in April days after news broke that he cheated on her with multiple women. “I’ll never understand either,” she wrote in the comments section of a clip from a November episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that mentioned his infidelity. “I try to live a very honest and positive life. But I know that God doesn’t make mistakes.”

