Khloé Kardashian has been secretly visiting grocery stores in the L.A. area to pay for elderly shoppers’ groceries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

TMZ reports that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, has been spotted at different Trader Joe’s and Ralph’s stores in the morning, when seniors are allowed to stop early, and paying for all the items in their shopping carts.

The website reports that the Good American cofounder also bought store gift cards for more than 200 employees at the locations she visited.

Dani Michelle, who is a stylist for Kardashian’s big sister Kourtney Kardashian, shared a post about Khloé’s good deeds and wrote, “This is the change that people feel not the gov. promised money that never comes.”

Khloé’s not the only member of her family helping out amid the coronavirus pandemic — her little sister Kylie Jenner donated $1 million to help buy personal protective equipment for healthcare workers to fight the spread of COVID-19. She and mom Kris Jenner also joined forces with beauty company Cody Inc., which has a stake in Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, to produce tens of thousands of bottles of hand gel sanitizers.

Dr. Thais Aliabadi, an OB-GYN at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles who counts Kylie as a patient, thanked the 22-year-old in an Instagram post on March 26 for her generous donation, calling the beauty mogul her “hero.”

“I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude,” she captioned a photo of herself along with Kylie and her daughter, Stormi Webster, 2. “I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true. One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes. I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner.”

Kim Kardashian has also donated $1 million toward coronavirus relief efforts, announcing on March 27 that her shapewear line, SKIMS, would be giving back.

“I am so grateful to all of you who have supported SKIMS since we first started six months ago. It’s been a dream of mine for so long, and has only been possible because of your love for what we do,” Kim, 39, said in a statement. “Our six-month anniversary has fallen in the middle of a global crisis so more than ever, it’s our responsibility to give back and do what we can to help others.”

