Khloe Kardashian Explains Why She and Kourtney Are ‘Banned’ From Giving Speeches at Family Functions

By
NBCUniversal 2016 Upfront Presentation
Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.Photo by Walter McBride/Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian revealed the incident that got her and Kourtney Kardashian banned from giving speeches at family gatherings.

“I gave up giving speeches after @khloekardashian and I gave a drunken speech together at @kimkardashian’s second wedding and somehow here I am…” Kourtney wrote via Instagram Story from the recent launch of her wellness brand, Lemme, at Target where she was asked to give a speech.

Khloé shared the post to her own Instagram Story to back up her sister’s account, revealing that she and Kourtney were “banned” from giving speeches was after Kim Kardashian’s 2011 wedding to Kris Humphries. (The couple split after 72 days of marriage.)

“This is a true story although [Kourtney] used the word ‘gave up,’” Khloé wrote. “We were BANNED from speeches ever since that wedding. It was not pretty for either one of us but I’m sure mostly every person in attendance enjoyed our speech that evening. I vote to Bring Kourt and Kokes speeches back! Who’s with me.”

Kourtney Khloe Kardashian IG Story Wedding Speeches
Khloe Kardashian Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe previously spoke about being “banned” by Kim from speaking at her sister’s wedding during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2014 after Kim tied the knot with rapper Kanye West earlier that year.

“I’m such a talker, and I feel like I’m such an open book, but I did get banned from speaking at Kim and Kanye’s wedding,” Khloé said at the time. “I wasn’t allowed to give a speech because I just ramble, and I think I’m maybe giving a compliment and I’m not saying the right thing.”

However, that didn’t stop the groom from making a lengthy speech at his wedding. “Kanye was giving his speech and was like, ‘Khloé, I know you want the mic,’ he was like taunting me,” Khloé said. “It was, like, one ranter to another ranter, ‘I want that mic.’” She added, “His speech was epic and I think it went on for like 45 minutes.”

Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians might remember the season 6 finale in September 2014, which aired footage from Kim and Kanye’s wedding months after their wedding week in Paris — including a rehearsal dinner at the Palace of Versailles — before tying the knot in Florence, Italy.

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation For Cancer Research Hosts Angel Ball 2016 - Inside
Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation)

“I think everyone just had such a good time at Versailles that they drank too much,” Kim said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in August 2014. “Khloé drank a little too much the night before and I had to wake her up. She was laying down and getting her makeup done while she was sleeping, she was so hungover!”

Kim and West officially divorced in 2022 after 8 years of marriage.

