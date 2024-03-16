Khloé Kardashian revealed the incident that got her and Kourtney Kardashian banned from giving speeches at family gatherings.

“I gave up giving speeches after @khloekardashian and I gave a drunken speech together at @kimkardashian’s second wedding and somehow here I am…” Kourtney wrote via Instagram Story from the recent launch of her wellness brand, Lemme, at Target where she was asked to give a speech.

Khloé shared the post to her own Instagram Story to back up her sister’s account, revealing that she and Kourtney were “banned” from giving speeches was after Kim Kardashian’s 2011 wedding to Kris Humphries. (The couple split after 72 days of marriage.)

“This is a true story although [Kourtney] used the word ‘gave up,’” Khloé wrote. “We were BANNED from speeches ever since that wedding. It was not pretty for either one of us but I’m sure mostly every person in attendance enjoyed our speech that evening. I vote to Bring Kourt and Kokes speeches back! Who’s with me.”

Khloe previously spoke about being “banned” by Kim from speaking at her sister’s wedding during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2014 after Kim tied the knot with rapper Kanye West earlier that year.

Related: Look Back at the Kardashians’ Wedding Dresses Through the Years Here comes the bride! The Kardashian family has had its fair share of weddings — and each ceremony called for a glamorous gown to match the bride’s personality. Kim Kardashian was the first of her sisters to tie the knot, marrying producer Damon Thomas in 2000 when she was only 19, but it wasn’t until […]

“I’m such a talker, and I feel like I’m such an open book, but I did get banned from speaking at Kim and Kanye’s wedding,” Khloé said at the time. “I wasn’t allowed to give a speech because I just ramble, and I think I’m maybe giving a compliment and I’m not saying the right thing.”

However, that didn’t stop the groom from making a lengthy speech at his wedding. “Kanye was giving his speech and was like, ‘Khloé, I know you want the mic,’ he was like taunting me,” Khloé said. “It was, like, one ranter to another ranter, ‘I want that mic.’” She added, “His speech was epic and I think it went on for like 45 minutes.”

Related: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: The Way They Were Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may not have started dating until 2012, but the pair have a rich history. “I met him I think in 2002 or 2003,” Kardashian told Ryan Seacrest during Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10th anniversary special, which aired in 2017. “He was recording a song with Brandy, and I was […]

Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians might remember the season 6 finale in September 2014, which aired footage from Kim and Kanye’s wedding months after their wedding week in Paris — including a rehearsal dinner at the Palace of Versailles — before tying the knot in Florence, Italy.

“I think everyone just had such a good time at Versailles that they drank too much,” Kim said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in August 2014. “Khloé drank a little too much the night before and I had to wake her up. She was laying down and getting her makeup done while she was sleeping, she was so hungover!”

Kim and West officially divorced in 2022 after 8 years of marriage.