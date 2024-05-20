Kid Rock is making headlines for what he said and did during his latest interview.

During a sit-down chat with Rolling Stone, the country singer (whose real name is Robert James Ritchie) allegedly pulled out a handgun and waved it around mid-interview.

“Ritchie has exchanged his white wine for Jim Beam and Diet Coke. He proceeds to drain at least three or four of them in pretty quick succession,” reporter David Peisner wrote in his article published Sunday, May 19. “He’s sitting in a dark leather chair, shouting at me about something or other, when he reaches behind the seat, pulls out a black handgun and waves it around to make some sort of point.”

Peisner went on to recall what the musician shared during the unexpected moment. “I got a f–king goddamn gun right here if I need it!” Kid Rock, 53, shouted in the interview. “I got them everywhere!”

Before Rolling Stone chatted with Kid Rock at his Nashville home, the publication followed the “Cowboy” singer as he appeared on a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham.

Although the magazine wrote that it had “blown way past our allotted time” with the singer, Kid Rock was “just getting warmed up.”

“Soon enough, he’ll get drunk and belligerent, and the evening will go way off the rails, but at the moment, things are still pretty cordial,” Peisner alleged in his article. “He tells me that until a few weeks ago, he’d done very few interviews in the past decade.”

Before continuing his Rock the Country festivals this summer, Kid Rock explained one of the reasons fans may not hear from him in mainstream media regularly. Part of it is his belief that he doesn’t need additional press.

“I don’t sugarcoat s–t, but everything became this gotcha moment,” Kid Rock said. “That’s why I’ve been turning you down for so long. I don’t need it. Look around. I live in my own world. And it’s great.”

As the interview came to an end, Peisner alleged that Kid Rock made it hard to leave, writing that the musician insisted on playing YouTube videos for nearly 30 minutes.

Before ultimately parting ways, the reporter remembered one final thing Kid Rock shared ahead of their official goodbye. “Would you do me a favor?” he asked. “Just write the most horrific article about me. Do it. It helps me.”

Kid Rock added, “Will you tell everyone that I was halfway cool?”

Us Weekly has reached out to Kid Rock’s team for comment.