Kim Cattrall 25 things you don't know about me

Kim Cattrall is an open book. The Sex and the City alum, 64, exclusively spoke to Us Weekly about 25 things you might not know about her — including her biggest fear, favorite country and the things she loves to collect most. Read on to learn more about Filthy Rich star.

1. I’m a lover of all hats!

2. I attended a British Catholic school for part of my [education].

3. I’m a huge fan of the Liverpool Football Club! I [once] had the privilege of going to Anfield [stadium]. To stand there with my scarf outstretched and to join in on the chorus of [the anthem], “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” was a proud moment for me.

4. I am a light sleeper and “sometime” insomniac.

5. I speak German — badly. I’ve been lucky to be able to travel and use it over the years.

6. I like a nice, strong cup of English tea. I always put the milk in first.

7. I was one of the last contract players under the old Hollywood studio system for Universal Studios.

8. I have a very big laugh.

9. I am an Italophile. I love everything about Italy — the culture, landscapes, fashion and food.

10. I love to swim.

11. I’ve [had] a longtime crush on Crow T. Robot from Mystery Science Theater 3000.

12. I enjoy reading fiction, especially by female writers. I recently read Singaporean-British writer Stephanie Scott’s first novel, What’s Left of Me Is Yours.

13. I collect weaved baskets from the Kwakwaka’wakw, [as well as] outsider art. I’m from Vancouver, and I love the way art celebrates the indigenous people of the Northwest. Each piece tells its own story and the history of the land.

14. I love to write short stories. I’ve published three books, which have made the New York Times best-seller list and have been printed in multiple languages.

15. I’m mildly dyslexic but it doesn’t stop my love of reading.

16. I always cry watching ice-skating competitions [on] TV.

17. I’m a natural brunette, but I’ve been many different shades of blonde for most of my career.

18. [French actress] Isabelle Huppert is one of my oldest friends.

19. I bruise easily — always have!

20. I am an ambassador for Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. It’s one of my favorite places in London and I am always happy to be there, especially for their spectacular light show over [Christmas].

21. I love licorice ice cream, which is hard to find. But when I do, I indulge.

22. I’ve got arachnophobia. It doesn’t matter the size, no spiders for me.

23. I am happily child-free.

24. I support Theirworld, [a charity] which ensures that every child has the best start in life.

25. I have always been a romantic monogamist.

Filthy Rich premieres on Fox Monday, September 21, at 9 p.m. ET.