Home sweet home! Kim Kardashian dished on her low-key Sunday routine with husband Kanye West and their three children.

“Everyone’s really good,” the KKW Beauty founder, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly at the City of Hope’s charity poker tournament in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 29. “Everyone was just hanging out at the house this morning. It’s hard to leave on a Sunday because everyone just wants to run around and hang out.”

The Selfish author attended the event alongside mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner while her little ones — North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 5 months — stayed home. Earlier in the day, Kim posted Instagram Story clips of the kids playing in the background as she unveiled new beauty products.

Kim frequently takes to social media to show off her children. Most recently, she shared Instagram videos of North holding Chicago on a casual Saturday morning. “You guys are so cute,” the proud mama gushed on July 14. “I love you girls.”

Back in May, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted an adorable photo of son Saint cozying up to Chicago. “He loves her so much,” she wrote alongside the sweet picture.

Kim opened up about the joys of motherhood via a pre-Mother’s Day blog post in May. “Having kids has changed my soul!!!” she wrote at the time. “You learn so much about yourself from being a parent and you care more about the world you are raising your kids in.”

The E! personality added that the most special part of being a parent is “when my kids tell me they love me.”

With reporting by Marisa Sullivan

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!