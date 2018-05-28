Sticking by him! Kim Kardashian explained why she stepped in to defend Kanye West after Rhymefest accused her husband of “abandoning” his hometown of Chicago and the Donda’s House foundation the rappers established in 2011.

“Let me break this all the way down,” the reality TV star, 37, tweeted on Sunday, May 27. “Kanye and Donda started a charity called Loop Dreams. When Donda passed, they changed the name to Donda’s House. Kanye paid Rhymefest a salary to run it.”

“After several years of lack of performance from the organization and Kanye going through personal financial issues, he could no longer fund salaries. Rhymefest asked to take it over and Kanye agreed with no financial strings attached,” she continued. “Kanye gave his ‘friend’ an opportunity to run an organization on his own. So now that Kanye is being publicly shamed for not being involved makes no sense and, at this exact time, just seems very calculated.”

I will always ride for my man! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

The rappers’ goal was to turn Donda West’s home into a community center for the youth after she died in 2007. “I have and will always applaud any efforts to give back to the community. To fight for justice and to help uplift the youth. But I will never tolerate someone who was close to Kanye who attempts to use his late mother’s name to publicly shame him while pretending to do good,” the Selfish author concluded. “I will always ride for my man!”

The feud started after Rhymefest reached out to Drake via Twitter to ask him to support the nonprofit. “I’m asking @Drake to help the part of Chicago Kanye has Abandoned! Please contact @DondasHouse,” Rhymefest tweeted on Saturday, May 26. The message was sent amid West’s feud with Drake, 31, after Pusha T released the track “Infrared” on Friday, May 25, which took shots at the “God’s Plan” rapper and was produced by West.

After releasing his own diss track titled “Duppy Freestyle,” Drake also sent 40-year-old West’s G.O.O.D Music label an invoice for $100,000 for “promotional assistance and career-reviving.” Rhymefest then asked the “Hotline Bling” rapper to donate some of that money to the organization.

Kardashian then stepped in on Saturday to slam Rhymefest, 40, saying he was using Yeezy designer’s late mother’s name to shed a negative light on her husband. The Chicago-based rapper responded to her in a lengthy letter, shaming her for allegedly never being involved with the foundation. Later that day, Donda’s House announced that it would no longer be running under that name following the Twitter exchange between the KKW Beauty founder and Rhymefest.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!