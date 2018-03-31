Fangirl goals! Kim Kardashian and Millie Bobby Brown finally got to meet each other in person following their public proclamations of adoring each other’s respective work.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, took to her social media accounts on Friday, March 30, to share a clip of the two hanging out. “You guys, look who I’m hanging out with on this Good Friday!” the Selfish author said to the camera as the Stranger Things actress waved and said, “Hiiiiii!” Brown also shared her own shot of the A-listers using Snapchat’s furry ear filter on her Instagram Story.

The meeting of the minds has been a long time coming. In November 2017, Kardashian’s sister Khloé took to Twitter to reveal she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson — who are expecting their first child together — “became obsessed with Stranger Things last night!!!” Hours later, Brown stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon where she admitted to being enamored with the famous reality TV family, telling the host, “I follow them on social media. I think that they are just, like, really great. They’re so entertaining!”

Sharing the same sentiment, Khloé took to Twitter to respond to Brown, writing, “It’s a mutual love fest!! I LOVE you @milliebbrown.” Kim retweeted her sister’s post and added, “OMG @milliebbrown we love you bible!!!!” Their mother Kris Jenner also shared the clip of Brown on the late night show and tweeted, “I love you @milliebbrown, you are so adorable! Thanks for watching #KUWTK! We are huge fans of yours also!!”

Brown, 14, caught wind of the reality stars’ social media posts and replied to Khloé, “Omg… I was on a plane and the stress watching the airplane mode not going off to tweet this!! Thank you and much love to all of u guys.” She also wrote back to Jenner, “Glad you liked the show! But whilst filming #STS2 #KUWTK is alllll I would watch. It’s eleven’s favorite.”

To Kim’s tweet she simply — and sweetly — stated, “BEST DAY EVER! Life complete.”

In January 2018, Brown also tweeted that she wanted Kourtney Kardashian to “shake” her salad, to which Kim responded, “I can make that happen.”

