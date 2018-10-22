The things she did for love. Kim Kardashian opened up about the sacrifices she made when marrying husband Kanye West, which included a big change in her personality.

“I think being with a man like Kanye, you have to learn how to be a little bit not-so-independent,” the 38-year-old reality star dished during the Sunday, October 21, episode of the Alec Baldwin Show. “I’ve always been so independent, and working, and [had a] schedule, and when you get married and have a husband with a career and kids, your independence … you have to let it go. I had to learn that being with a man like Kanye.”

As for West’s outspoken nature, Kardashian noted that she lets “him be who he wants to be.” She continued: “I let him have his own views and opinions, even if they’re different than mine.”

The Selfish author also revealed that her once immense craving for attention dwindled down when she tied the knot to the 41-year-old rapper in May 2014.

“We’d get our hair and makeup done filming,” Kardashian said of taping Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “When we’d be done I’d was like, ‘What is the hottest restaurant Hollywood? Where can I go? Where can I be seen?’”

She continued: “It started with Kanye … everything had to be public for me back then. And so I had to kind of flip it. Now, on my time off, I’m like, ‘Where are the locations that I can go eat, go on vacation, where no one will see us?’ All I want it privacy.”

Despite him being at the forefront of controversial support for Donald Trump and backlash for his political opinions, a source told Us Weekly earlier this month that Kardashian “accepts that Kanye knows what he’s doing and what’s good for his career.”

Kardashian and West share three children together, 5-year-old North, 2-year-old Saint and 9-month old Chicago.

