Take the next one! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were not afraid to show PDA while on a trip to Paris.

The reality star, 39, posted an Instagram Story video of her and the rapper, 42, making out in an elevator on Wednesday, February 19. The couple locked lips as the glass elevator descended and The Ronettes’ “Be My Baby” played in the background. As the doors opened, they smiled broadly and giggled. West then asked the person behind the camera, “Did that one work?”

Earlier on Wednesday, Kardashian shared photos and clips of the pair as they visited a KFC location in France. “JPG & KFC,” she captioned the post.

The Skims founder revealed that she and West were on a “Valentine’s Surprise Getaway,” posting shots of herself in a bikini that were taken by none other than the Grammy winner.

West and Kardashian tied the knot in May 2014. They are parents of daughter North, 6, son Saint, 4, daughter Chicago, 2, and son Psalm, 9 months.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted earlier this month that she has considered expanding their family. “I could do two more, but I just don’t think I should,” she explained on Laura Wasser’s “All’s Fair” podcast. “I just can’t do more ‘cause I really want to go to school and I really want to do all this stuff. I’d have to go through [in vitro fertilization]. I’m gonna turn 40 — I don’t want to be an old mom. I think four’s good.”

She added: “I want to pay attention. I think everyone needs attention. And just seeing how my mom, [Kris Jenner], is 64 and we still don’t stop bugging her … at [almost] 40, I’m calling her daily, all day long.”

Fans caught a glimpse of Kardashian and West’s dynamic as parents when North crashed their video interview with Architectural Digest earlier this month. “We’re in the middle of an interview,” the KKW Beauty founder told her daughter. “Go sit on that couch right there and you can watch us. You’re in the middle of our shot.”

Instead, North placed a stool in between her parents and attempted to answer a query about the design of their house. “I’m not asking you the question,” Kardashian replied. “I’m asking Dad.”