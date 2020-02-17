Courtside couple! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago on Sunday, February 16.

The 39-year-old KKW Beauty CEO and the 42-year-old rapper sat next to J. Cole at the United Center in West’s hometown for the 69th annual NBA All-Star Game. While Kardashian was decked out in a salmon-colored outfit for the sporting event, West donned jeans, a black jacket and sunglasses for the game.

Earlier on Sunday, the Grammy winner hosted a Sunday Service in Chicago. The reality star shared videos of fans lined up on the street before the spiritual gathering via her Instagram Stories.

“It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It’s just music, there’s no sermon,” Kardashian previously explained of West’s service, which stars including Brad Pitt, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have all attended in the past. “It’s definitely something he believes in, Jesus, and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience.”

Before heading to the Windy City on Sunday, Kardashian and West jetted off to a tropical location for Valentine’s Day.

“Little slice of heaven for Valentine’s Day,” she wrote alongside a photo of the pair’s stunning view of the ocean and an infinity pool on Friday, February 14. “#Suprisetrip.”

West is no stranger to pulling out the stops on Valentine’s Day, but Kardashian never knows what her husband is planning for the big day. She told ABC News earlier this month that she adjusted her plans to work in daughter North’s classroom because she was anticipating a surprise.

“I was literally about to volunteer at my daughter’s school. She loves it when I’m like, you know, the class mom. I was debating, I was like, do I do that or is he going to have something planned?” Kardashian explained. “But I did it last year and as I was walking out to go do that, Kenny G was in my living room. So we’ll have to see. I would be happy with just, you know, honestly chilling and just as long as we’re together and spending time together. The kids love Valentine’s Day.”

Kardashian and West, who tied the knot in 2014, share four kids: North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 9 months.