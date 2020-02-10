An unlikely duo! Brad Pitt and Kanye West were spotted bonding at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on Sunday, February 9, months after the actor made headlines for attending the musician’s Sunday Service.

“They hugged hello and caught up,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Kanye congratulated Brad on his Oscar win and they seemed happy to see each other and like they shared a mutual respect for one another. They had big smiles and looked like they were joking around afterwards.”

Pitt, 56, made his way to the magazine’s celebration at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts after taking home the award for Best Supporting Actor during the 92nd Academy Awards. West, 42, for his part, stepped out for the Vanity Fair bash with wife Kim Kardashian.

“Date Night Oscars 2020,” the 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a photo of the couple on Sunday via Instagram. While West wore a blue suit, Kardashian stunned in vintage Alexander McQueen.

Back in September, Pitt was spotted at West’s Sunday Service in Los Angeles.

“I think he was doing something really special there,” the Ad Astra star told Entertainment Tonight about the spiritual get-together at the time. “It’s a pure celebration of life and people. It’s really delightful. It really is.”

The rapper’s sister-in-law Kendall Jenner, meanwhile, revealed she was starstruck by Pitt’s presence at the weekly music service.

“I think he’s been a couple times, but that was the first time I was there when he was there. And I literally left,” Jenner, 23, admitted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September 2019. I just saw Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and it was so good and he just, like, gets better with age. So I was like, ‘I gotta go.’”

She added: “Isn’t there a saying like don’t ever meet your superhero or whatever? I don’t know, I just love him so much. I’m just … I’m gonna leave it at that and leave. I get nervous.”

Pitt is among a series of stars, including Courtney Love, Tyler the Creator, Adrienne Bailon, Busy Philipps and her husband, Marc Silverstein, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, to attend Sunday Service, which Kardashian previously described as “a healing experience” for West.

“It’s definitely something he believes in, Jesus, and there’s a Christian vibe,” the makeup mogul told Elle in April 2019. “But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane