The Kardashian sisters are not letting go of their drama. Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian continued to argue on Twitter during the season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday, August 5.

In the episode, Kim, 37, was upset with Kourtney, 39, for not blocking enough time in her schedule for a photo shoot for their family’s Christmas card. She called her eldest sibling “the least exciting to look at” and “the most f–king entitled person on the planet,” to which Kourtney replied, “You’re a very distraught, evil human being.”

As the heated feud played out on TV, Kourtney tweeted, “We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother.” Kim quickly responded, “And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!”

Kourtney then replied, “And i do. But i wasn’t wanting MORE work, i already felt spread thin. Being a good mother also has different meaning to each of us. You’re an amazing mother, I’m not taking that away from you.”

Kourtney told her 23.4 million followers that watching her argument with Kim “actually gives me chills.” She added, “It’s not normal to have to relive this stuff.” When one fan pointed out that the sisters typically support each other no matter what, Kourtney replied, “We’re ride or die. But i don’t accept the way we criticize and judge each other anymore. My personal growth doesn’t allow it.”

After the episode ended, Kourtney teased that the rest of season 15 will continue to show her softer side. “In the past no one could get to me. I taught @KimKardashian how to fight dirty,” she tweeted. “But people grow, and just because we’ve always done it, doesn’t make it ok. This season you will see the Kourtney who has feelings.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

