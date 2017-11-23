Kim Kardashian looked like her daughter, North West, in a throwback video featuring her late father Robert Kardashian that she posted on Thursday, November 23.

In a video titled “Kimberly’s Thanksgiving Performance 1985,” the then-5-year-old is dressed in a Native American costume as she waves to the camera. “Kimberly, you did such a good job,” her dad can be heard telling her. “You held the flag up there beautifully, didn’t you?”

He then asks, “Did you see Mommy and Daddy?” as it cuts to Kris Jenner kissing her daughter. (The full clip can be seen on Kardashian’s website and app.)

My cutie! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 3, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, also shared a pic on Twitter of her crying face emoji and booty as Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons.

Happy Thanksgiving! I’m so thankful for you! pic.twitter.com/qVVgnw6YQd — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 23, 2017

The mother of two, who’s expecting a third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate, also posted on her app about the things that she’s grateful for.

The Selfish author wrote that she’s thankful for her health and the health of her family before dishing on Thanksgiving.

The reality star wrote that her favorite Thanksgiving memory was skiing with her dad on the family’s annual Thanksgiving trips to Vail, Colorado. (Her attorney father died of esophageal cancer in 2003.)

While they don’t take those annual holiday trips any longer, Kardashian wrote that one enduring tradition is that the whole family gets together for Thanksgiving, “or at least as many of us as possible.” This year, her sister Khloé Kardashian is celebrating the holiday in Cleveland with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, while big sis Kourtney Kardashian is on a beach vacation with her three kids with ex Scott Disick.

Kim also shared that little sister Kylie Jenner is the best Thanksgiving host, and admitted that her favorite dish is not something that requires cooking at all — cranberry sauce from the can. “That’s all I like for Thanksgiving!”

