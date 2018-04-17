Okurr! Kim Kardashian revealed a topless photo of herself sporting Calvin Klein undergarments while on vacation in Turks and Caicos.

The 37-year-old reality star shared the sensual snapshot in an app post on Tuesday, April 17, as she also dished on her favorite at-home spa treatments for keeping her skin vibrant and healthy.

“I love indulging in spa treatments, but they can be so time-consuming and pricey!” Kardashian explained. “There are a ton of at-home alternatives that are quick to use and less expensive.”

As for her go-tos? “I swear by Dr. Ourian’s laser treatments, but this tool is the next best thing,” the KKW Beauty founder said of the Tria Smoothbeauty Laser. “It helps rebuild collagen to make your skin look more youthful and radiant.”

The social media maven also takes care of her skin by undergoing microdermabrasion treatments. “Microdermabrasion is such a good treatment option for anyone with sun damage, discoloration, acne scars and other blemished,” noted Kardashian, who uses the PMD Personal Micoderm Pro to nurture her skin. “I love doing this type of treatment during the spring and summer, as the sun can be SO damaging to the skin. This at-home tool deeply exfoliates the top layer of your skin to reveal brighter and smoother skin.”

Kardashian has shared many glamorous photos from her Caribbean getaway with sister Kourtney Kardashian. She previously posted pics of herself via Instagram tanning beachside and taking a dip in the ocean.

