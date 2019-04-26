Hiss, hiss. Social media users are speculating that Kim Kardashian posted a shady photo at the exact moment that Taylor Swift released her new single and music video, “Me!”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, took to her Instagram Stories around midnight on Friday, April 26, to share a picture of snake-shaped jewelry, including a gold chain and several pairs of earrings. The products were apparently a gift from model Sita Abellan (Kardashian captioned the post, “@sitabellan I am obsessed !!!!”), but fans were quick to point out the curious timing of the upload.

Swift, 29, and collaborator Brendon Urie from Panic! at the Disco dropped “Me!” as the clock struck midnight, and the track’s music video opened with a clip of a Reputation-era snake transforming into a kaleidoscope of colorful butterflies.

Given Kardashian and Swift’s combative history, Twitter users wondered whether there was a connection. “Kim Kardashian just posted a bunch of snake jewelry the same time Taylor’s new single comes out …. THE SHADE,” tweeted one fan. Another wrote, “Kim posting snake jewelry a few mins before the first TS7 [single] is incredible.”

The 10-time Grammy winner’s drama with the KKW Beauty founder’s husband, Kanye West, dates back to 2009, when he infamously interrupted her acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards. But the feud between Kardashian and Swift did not begin until 2016.

West, 41, called the “Shake It Off” singer to tell her that he was going to name-drop her in his single “Famous,” but he failed to mention that he would be referring to her as “that bitch.” Swift subsequently accused West and Kardashian of “character assassination” after the reality star released audio of the rapper’s phone call with Swift on Snapchat. Kardashian then tweeted about National Snake Day, writing, “They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!”

The trio seemed to have moved on from their beef over time, though it continued to come up in interviews. Kardashian said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January that she was “over it,” while Swift told Elle in March that the back-and-forth gave her “the satisfaction of knowing I could survive it.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Kardashian and Swift’s reps for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!