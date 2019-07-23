Breaking her silence. Kim Kardashian spoke out after celebrity photographer Marcus Hyde was accused of bribing models for nude photos.

“I have been reading all of the messages and stories from women regarding inappropriate and inexcusable behavior of a photographer that I have worked with in the past,” the 38-year-old reality star wrote on Tuesday, July 23, via her Instagram Story. “My own experiences have always been professional, and I am deeply shocked, saddened and disappointed to learn that other women have had very different experiences. I stand in full support of every woman’s right to not be harassed, asked or pressured to do anything they are not comfortable with.”

She concluded: “We cannot allow this type of behavior to go unnoticed and I applaud those who speak out.”

Hyde, who worked as Kardashian’s personal photographer in the past, was accused of trying to convince model Sunnaya to pose nude for him in exchange for a free photo shoot. Sunnaya shared alleged screenshots of her conversations with Hyde on Monday, July 22, in which the photographer told the model the shoot would cost her $2,000 if she did not agree to pose naked.

Kardashian is not the first celebrity to speak out after the allegations surfaced. Ariana Grande addressed the situation on Monday evening.

“Dear models/artists in LA / anywhere, I have just read some shocking and really heartbreaking stories. i hate that this is a conversation. please do not shoot with photographers who make you uncomfortable or make you feel like you need to take your clothing off if you don’t want to,” the 26-year-old pop star wrote via Instagram Story. “If you want to, sick. but if you don’t, please don’t. if they tell you you have to pay more money if you’re clothed that’s f–ked and i’m sorry that has happened to you. i promise there are so many respectful, nice, talented photographers out there.”

After advising her followers to “look out for one another,” Grande gave a shoutout to three of her favorite photographers: Alfredo Flores, Ricky Alvarez and Stefan Kohli.

“Love working with you guys so much,” she wrote.

Us Weekly has reached out to Hyde for comment.

