Kim Kardashian reads Kanye West’s mean tweet about Jimmy Kimmel

Kim Kardashian joined a slew of other celebrities to read mean tweets about Jimmy Kimmel in honor of his 50th birthday on Monday, November 13. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn’t recite a harsh tweet from any random user during the “Mean Tweets” segment, but rather one from her husband, Kanye West.

“Jimmy Kimmel put yourself in my shoes …” Kardashian, 37, said, reciting one of West’s tweets from 2013 when he was feuding with the late-night host. “Oh no that means you would have gotten too much good p—- in your life.”

The KKW beauty founder noted of the years-old Tweet: “Good point, Kanye.”

The rapper, 40, and Kimmel were at odds at the time after Kimmel spoofed an interview West did – in which he called himself the “No. 1 rock star on the planet” and compared himself to Wreck-It Ralph‘s Vanellope von Schweetz – by recreating it with kids.

Stars including Chris Hemsworth, Amy Schumer, Halle Berry, Ray Romano, Jennifer Lawrence and Kristen Bell also joined in on the action to gift Kimmel with more mean tweets from strangers. Lawrence stifled laughter as she read aloud, “@Jimmykimmel 1 million $ says your hair is fake and your boobs are fake and your feet are small and your nose is made of playdough,” while Bell kept a poker face as she recited: “@jimmykimmel R u kidding me w that flabby body? What the f—k – get 2 the gym man. Do u really shave ur pits??? Scary!”

Watch the hilarious video above.

