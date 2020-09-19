Friday flashback! Kim Kardashian reunited with her former best friend Paris Hilton for a girls’ night on Friday, September 18.

The pair, who were close friends in the early 2000s before Kardashian found fame in Keeping Up With the Kardashians, shared several videos of their get-together on Instagram.

The pair posed together in matching outfits in the back of a car as Kardashian, 39, said they were “cuties.”

Kardashian told Hilton, 39, “We’re opposite twins.” She replied, “I know, I love it.”

In a second clip, the KKW Beauty founder said, “We’re just hanging out, just a fun day, me and Paris. If you haven’t seen her documentary [This Is Paris] on YouTube, you guys should check it out.”

“Loves it,” the Simple Life alum cooed.

The DJ also shared a video of the pair on TikTok, captioning it, “Invented the 2000’s. Love you Kim Kardashian.”

The pair’s friendship dates back to when Hilton was a client of Kardashian, who had a closet organizing business.

The mom of four shared videos on her Instagram Stories from their hangout, including a clip of their matching gold and silver Louis Vuitton bags, which they were spotted with all the time when they used to go clubbing together.

“So, of course, if I’m hanging out with Paris today we need to carry our favorite bags. These bags have been in our lives for a really long time and they mean so much to us,” Kardashian said.

In another clip, she donned large, wraparound sunglasses and asked, “Can you guess what year it is?”

The pair, who grew apart over the years, reunited in 2016 and Hilton attended Kris Jenner‘s Christmas party.

In 2019, Kardashian credited Hilton for launching her career. “I am really grateful for my experiences with her,” she said on E! True Hollywood Story. “She’s a huge, huge reason of my success.”

The Skims founder also appeared in Hilton’s music video for “Best Friend’s Ass.”

In an episode of KUWTK, Khloé Kardashian told her big sister that it was “so nice” of her to appear in the clip.

“I really would want to do anything for her,” Kim replied. “She literally gave me a career, and I totally acknowledge that.” She added that it is “important to me to be loyal to people.”