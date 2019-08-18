



Giving credit where credit is due! Kim Kardashian gushed over her friendship with Paris Hilton during a clip for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — and credited the heiress with kick-starting her success.

“God, I’m so tired,” the KKW Beauty founder, 38, tells sister Khloé Kardashian in the sneak peek. “And I have to work all night.”

After the Revenge Body host, 35, asks Kim what kind of work she is doing, the Selfish author explains that she’s going to be in Hilton’s music video for “Best Friend’s Ass,” which was released earlier this year. “No way,” Khloé responds. “That’s so nice that you’re doing that.”

“I really would want to do anything for her,” Kim explains. “She literally gave me a career, and I totally acknowledge that.”

The favor led Khloé to praise Kim for being so genuine when it comes to repaying Hilton, 38, for helping her early on in her career.

“A lot of people — no matter how they got their success — would, like, not say, ‘I got my career because of Paris,’” the Strong Looks Better Naked author said. “Where you’re so sweet and kind and your schedule is crazy, and your family and everything, but [you’ll still do it.]”

Kim ended the conversation stating: “It’s important to me to be loyal to people.”

Before Kim became a household name, Hilton was a client of hers when she worked as a closet organizer. She would also often take care of the Simple Life star’s famous Chihuahua, Tinkerbell.

Hilton, for her part, opened up about her close pal during an interview with Us Weekly in May and explained that she doesn’t know how Kim juggles her work life and raising her four kids with husband Kanye West: North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 19 months, and Psalm, 3 months.

“She loves it,” the fashion designer told Us in June about Kim’s life as a mom. “They’re on vacation right now and just enjoying the family life, and I can’t even imagine having four kids right now. I still feel like a kid myself.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!