Nothing holding her back. Kim Kardashian was not afraid to show off a little bling while visiting Paris for the first time since her 2016 robbery.

“@mrkimjones lacing me with that new @dior jewelry,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, wrote alongside a photo of herself trying on a lavish Dior bracelet on her Instagram Story Thursday, June 21.

Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel in October 2016 as thieves gagged her and stole more than $10 million worth of jewelry. Ten suspects were arrested in connection to the crime in January 2017 while another suspect was taken into custody in April of this year.

The KKW Beauty founder reflected on her return to the City of Lights on her app Friday, June 22. “I went back to Paris to witness Kanye‘s BFF, Virgil Abloh, make history with his first collection and runway show for Louis Vuitton during Mens Fashion Week. It was such an emotional trip!” she wrote. “For me, it was the perfect time to come back to a place where I fell in love, but also a place where I suffered great trauma. The trip was actually only 12 hours because right after the show, we had to fly home for Teyana Taylor’s listening party the same night!”

She continued: “Emotionally, I feel calm. I’ve truly put the experience behind me, and have learned and grown from it. Because of this, mentally coming back to Paris wasn’t difficult for me. It feels refreshing to face my fears and overcome them. For me, there’s no point in staying in a f–ked-up state of mind. ‘Feel it, go through it and move on’ has always been how I try to live my life. I would never suggest to anyone how to grieve, I can simply say what has worked for me.”

“I’m so happy I went back,” Kardashian concluded. “It was the perfect experience coming back to a city I love so much.”

