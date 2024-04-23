Kim Kardashian may have been trying to send a message to Taylor Swift by posting a throwback photo with her and Swift’s ex-bestfriend Karlie Kloss following her “thanK you aIMee” diss track.

On Monday, April 22, Kim, 43, took to her Instagram Story to wish her friend Derek Blasberg a happy birthday. She shared several photos of her and Blasberg, including a 2022 throwback picture of them next to Kloss, 31, and Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian.

Many Swifties believed that Kim shared the photo in response to rattle Swift, 34, following her The Tortured Poets Department song that seemingly is pointed at the reality star.

“Wow I thought this was fake but maybe she does deserve the ‘thanK you aIMee’ comments,” one user wrote via Twitter while another commented, “This is Kim’s attempt to fuel the fire that the song is referring to Karlie instead of her.”

In her 11th studio album, released on Friday, April 19, Swift’s fans noticed that one song, “thanK you aIMee,” has random letters capitalized that spelled out the name Kim. In the track, Swift makes the character “Aimee” out to be like a high school bully.

“All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’/ And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘F–k you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’,” the Grammy award winner wrote before ultimately thanking “Aimee” for allowing her to heal.

A few days after the song’s release, Kim lost over 120,000 followers with several Swifties commenting on her Instagram the track’s title and calling on her “momager” Kris Jenner to step in and help mitigate the crisis.

“Kris, you need to help Kim. why you being quiet. Work that magic on this TayTay drama, girl,” one user wrote in Jenner’s comment section.

While Kim did make her first public appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, April 22, she did not address Swift’s song and instead noted, “Life is good.”

Swift’s feud with Kim goes back to over a decade, beginning when Kim’s now ex-husband Kanye West hopped up on stage at the MTV VMAs in 2009 to declare that Beyoncé deserved an award that Swift had just won. Nearly seven years later, Swift got upset after West, 46, rapped the line, “Me and Taylor still might have sex / I made that b–h famous” in his song “Famous.” At the time, West claimed that he had talked to Swift prior to the track’s release.

Following Swift’s denial that she didn’t know the word “b–ch” would be used, Kim released footage of Swift and West’s phone call via Snapchat, along with snake emojis and later shared more snake emojis on National Snake Day that year.

In March 2019, Swift reflected on all the “online hate” she had experienced since Kim’s video.

“A few years ago, someone started an online hate campaign by calling me a snake on the internet,” she told Elle at the time. “The fact that so many people jumped on board with it led me to feeling lower than I’ve ever felt in my life. It would be nice if we could get an apology from people who bully us, but maybe all I’ll ever get is the satisfaction for knowing I could survive it and thrive in spite of it.”