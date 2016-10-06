Kim Kardashian revealed the romantic story behind her upgraded — and now stolen — engagement ring just days before she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris on October 3.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, told Andy Cohen during The Girls' Lounge dinner — part of Advertising Week 2016 — at Pier 60 in NYC on September 27 that her husband, Kanye West, bought the ring for her after he closed his massive Adidas deal. (In June, the Yeezy fashion designer signed a deal with Adidas to open Yeezy retail stores; the deal is estimated to be worth billions, according to Forbes.) Hear the adorable way West gave her the ring in the video above!

“My husband was very nice … he did surprise me … it’s a really cute story,” Kardashian told Cohen, 48, when asked about her new $4.5 million 20-carat emerald cut diamond. “So I was sleeping and he woke me up in the middle of the night and said, ‘Babe, babe! I got you something from Adidas.’ And I said, ‘OK, I’ll get the shoes in the morning, babe, I’m sleeping.’ … And then he put the Lorraine Schwartz box on my pillow … and I woke up! … He said, ‘You know I just did that big Adidas deal, so I got you something from Adidas.’”

Kardashian added that West, 39, also had the ring engraved with “Adidas” on the inside.

The interview resurfaced after five thieves stole the ring, along with millions' worth of other jewels, when they raided Kardashian's Paris apartment and held her at gunpoint. The suspects are still at large.

Diamond expert Brett Stettner, chairman of Stettner Diamond Investments, who has worked with Lorraine Schwartz before, told Us that despite Kardashian’s ring being engraved with a tracking number, her chances of getting it back are “slim to none.”

Stettner told Us that the robbers are likely part of a “sophisticated criminal enterprise, like the Pink Panthers, [who] will know how to remove the location numbers [a.k.a. tracking] from the diamond.”

“When a diamond is stolen by sophisticated thieves, they have their own people in the underworld who are cutters. The cutter is not necessarily involved with the crime organization, but they are hired to recut the diamond,” Stettner explained. “The thieves would say their client wants a different shape and to recut the diamond to the client’s specifications,” meaning the ID number “will be removed in the cutting process.”

Kardashian still owns her original engagement ring, which was also designed by Schwartz. Shortly after the incident Kardashian jetted out of Paris to NYC. She’s now in Los Angeles.

