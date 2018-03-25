Kim Kardashian captured a sweet moment between her husband, Kanye West, and their daughter North while attending the March for Our Lives protest in Washington, D.C.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, shared a black-and-white photo of the duo, with the 4-year-old on top of her rapper father’s shoulders on Sunday, March 25. She captioned it, “What an amazing day yesterday to take my daughter to Washington DC to see our future leaders speak. Having my daughter march along-side her grandfather and parents was a day I hope she remembers forever.”

The Wests were in our nation’s capitol to join an estimated million people who came together to support the March for Our Lives protest against gun violence on Saturday, March 24. The movement was organized by survivors of the February 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 students and faculty were gunned down by a former student who is now facing 34 counts of premeditated murder and attempted murder.

The Selfish author, who also shares son Saint, 2, and 2-month-old Chicago with the “Heartless” rapper, concluded her post by writing, “I know that the younger generation will vote to change these gun laws that so desperately need to be changed. Hearing these stories yesterday and meeting so many families affected by gun violence was heart breaking and I hope when it comes time to vote we all step up and vote to protect our children.”

Prior to being held at gunpoint in Paris in October 2016, Kardashian revealed during an episode of her E! reality series that she wanted to use their platform to support tighter restrictions on buying firearms. When her mother, Kris Jenner, openly wondered how people would react to their stance, Kardashian responded, “That’s why a lot of people don’t get involved, I’ve learned, because you can get a lot of backlash. … I feel like in life I’ve gotten a lot of backlash, and I’ve gotten a lot of hate, so I’m just going to stick up for what I believe in and what I want.”

