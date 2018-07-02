Working the camera! Kim Kardashian shared an adorable photo of her 5-month-old daughter, Chicago West, pursing her lips and mean mugging for the camera.

“💕 Chi 💕 Noel 💕,” the 37-year-old reality star captioned the selfie of her baby girl with the pink hearts filter around her head on Monday, July 2.

Kardashian’s caption has prompted fans to believe that Chicago’s middle name is Noel, just like her mother, whose full name is Kimberly Noel Kardashian. The KKW Beauty creator and her husband, Kanye West, opted not to give their 5-year-old daughter North and 2-year-old son Saint middle names.

Kardashian and West welcomed Chicago via surrogate on January 15. They revealed her name four days later, and Khloé Kardashian confirmed her nickname “Chi” is pronounced “Shy” on January 19. The mother of three revealed in April that she initially did not want to name her latest bundle of joy after the windy city.

“We were gonna name her Jo because my grandma Mary Jo or we were gonna go with Grace and then it was Chicago,” Kardashian said during an April 30 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Obviously he’s from Chicago but that is a place that made him.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added that the couple both love West’s late mother’s name, Donda, but weren’t sure if the name was “too much to live up to.”

“I just felt like Chicago is cool and different,” she explained.

This is the second photo of Chicago that Kardashian has shared this week. The Selfish author posted a pic of herself, Chi, Khloé and her 2-month-old daughter, True Thompson, in honor of the Good American cofounder’s 33rd birthday. Khloé revealed on Sunday, July 1, that the sisters held a “cousin photo shoot” with Chicago, True and Kylie Jenner’s 5-month-old daughter, Stormi.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!