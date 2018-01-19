Aunt KoKo approves! Khloé Kardashian tweeted that she loves her new niece’s name, Chicago West, and revealed how her nickname — Chi — is pronounced.

“I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name,” the Revenge Body host wrote with four heart eye emojis on Friday, January 19. “hey Chi (shy).”

As previously reported, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter was born via surrogate at 12:47 a.m. PT on Monday, January 15, weighing in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces. The KKW beauty creator announced her newborn’s name, Chicago, via her app on Friday.

Kim and West are also parents of 4-year-old daughter North and 2-year-old Saint. The mother of three, 37, opened up about her decision to hire a surrogate on Thursday, January 17.

“I have always been really honest about my struggles with pregnancy. Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn’t safe for my — or the baby’s — health to carry on my own,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote in a post on her website and app. “After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier … A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father’s sperm and then carries the baby to term. Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye’s.”

As for Khloé, she will have her own baby name decision to make shortly. The 33-year-old is six months pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She spoke about her pregnancy and a potential name during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month.

“I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior — Tristan Jr.,” she said at the time. “Then for a girl, I don’t know where to begin.”

Multiple sources exclusively told Us Weekly in October that the Good American designer and the Cleveland Cavaliers star are indeed expecting a baby boy.

