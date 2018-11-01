Kim Kardashian raised eyebrows on Halloween, but not in the way she intended. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was slammed for using the R-word to describe friends who couldn’t guess her costume.

Kardashian, 38, attended her sister Kendall Jenner’s party on Wednesday, October 31, dressed as ‘90s-era Pamela Anderson. Her BFF Jonathan Cheban showed up as Anderson’s ex-boyfriend Tommy Lee. Some guests had trouble identifying the duo’s costumes, which apparently frustrated the reality star.

“OK, guys, we are Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram Story. “Nobody knows who we are here.”

In a separate clip, Kardashian told her former assistant Stephanie Shepherd, “Nobody knows who I am. Yeah! Retarded.” She has since deleted the post, but has not publicly addressed it.

why is it still acceptable that @KimKardashian uses this kind of disrespectful rhetoric in 2018? Really? “retarded” pic.twitter.com/K10BQvBAlK — CHRISTIAN LACROIX (@laxlacroix) November 1, 2018

Twitter users were quick to call out the KKW Beauty founder for using the perforative term. “Why is it still acceptable that @KimKardahian uses this kind of disrespectful rhetoric in 2018?” one critic wrote. Another tweeted, “@KimKardashian Just heard you say the word ‘retarded’ in your IG story from last night. Why would you think that word is ok to use? It’s hurtful to people.”

Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian previously came under fire for using the R-word during an Instagram Live session in July. Khloé, 34, later apologized on Twitter, writing, “Ugh I hate that word! Why did I even say it? … I actually greatly dislike when people use that word! I will do better! I am sorry! much love today.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Kim’s rep for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!