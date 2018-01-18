Called out. Kim Kardashian dissed her former brother-in-law, Lamar Odom, for comments he made about his relationship with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

The Los Angeles Lakers alum, 38, opened up about his ex during an appearance on the BET late-night show Mancave airing on Thursday, January 18. “I’m happy for her,” Odom said in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip about the Good American designer, 33, who is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. “She took care of me. She’ll be a good mother, for real. She’s a great woman.

Added Odom: “I understand when it’s over, it’s over. When [Khloe] was with her second or third NBA ball player, I could see that.”

The KKW Beauty founder, 37, didn’t shy away from shutting down the basketball pro when she reposted a tweet addressing his comments. “Or second or third brothel,” the Selfish author wrote in a post that the Revenge Body host later liked.

Or second or third brothel https://t.co/iYYJ1NehOe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 18, 2018

As previously reported, the Strong Looks Better Naked author was married to Odom from 2009 to 2016. She stayed with him when he was hospitalized after being found unconscious at a brothel in Nevada. Their divorce was eventually finalized in December 2016.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November 2017 that the former couple have cut off all communication. “She’s aware that he’s off the wagon and she has known it for a long time, so it’s not a surprise to her,” an insider told Us at the time. “She wishes for the best for him.”

