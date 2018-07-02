Kim Kardashian has officially made amends. The reality star spoke out in a new interview on Saturday, June 30, revealing just how that video on Instagram of she and Tristan Thompson came about. At Khloé Kardashian’s 34th birthday party on June 27, Kim asked Thompson to unblock her on Instagram – and documented it all on her Instagram Story.

“I did [the video] just spur-of-the-moment,” Kim, 37, told Extra. “I thought about it, I was like, ‘Wait a minute, you have your phone out and this is really awkward ’cause you blocked me,’ and, ‘What’s up? We’re all in the same room again, can I get a follow, can I get an unblock at least?'”

Kim also revealed that she didn’t give him a heads up that she was going to make the video, but just “had to do it!”

The KKW Beauty creator revealed during an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan that Thompson had blocked her after she spoke about his cheating scandal. “Last time I went on TV and answered some questions about [Khloé], I got blocked on social media. And not from Khloé,” she said on the May 11 morning show. She first spoke out about him on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying that what he did to her sister was “so f—ked up.”

During the new interview, she also revealed that regardless what happened in her sister’s relationship, she’ll always support her. “I was just raised, you know, that blood is thicker than water and family first, and that’s also what keeps us sane,” she revealed. “When we have those family dinners and we just get to hang out and be together through all the craziness that we’ve been through, we love each other and support each other, so it’s always just fun to be together and no matter what we’ll support each other, and we know that.”

Khloe and Thompson are still fully together following the scandal and she just moved back to LA with their daughter, True Thompson. “Khloé and Tristan have completely put all their problems behind them and are happy,” an insider recently told Us.

