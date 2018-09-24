When will Twitter learn? Kim Kardashian isn’t going to let haters get the last word when sharing their negative opinions about her.

The 37-year-old reality star simply answered a question from a follower on Twitter on Sunday, September 23, which was quickly taken out of context by one troll.

“I was so happy knowing i was having a baby too,” Kardashian gushed in response to what her reaction was when she found out her sister Kylie Jenner was pregnant.

“You always find ways to make things about yourself,” the commenter replied to the Selfish author along with the sleeping emoji.

“Always!” the KKW beauty founder quipped. “Consistency is key 🔑”

Some followers didn’t shy away from sticking up for the reality star and her response.

“She means cause theyd be close in age ..” one fan wrote, referring to Kardashian’s 9-month-old daughter Chicago and Jenner’s 8-month-old baby girl Stormi. (Kardashian welcomed her third child via surrogate with husband Kanye West in January, while Jenner, 21, gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott the following month.)

Meanwhile, others shared the same sentiment as the first commenter who sparked a reaction from Kardashian. “Well why not say ‘I’m excited that our daughters will be close to age’ but yet she makes it all about her every time,” one person wrote.

Kardashian is no stranger for clapping back at critics on social media — and setting the record straight. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently debunked rumors that she had hooked up with Drake in the comment section of an Instagram post, writing, “never happened. End of story.

