Kim Kardashian Visits Women’s Prison in California

Walking the walk. Kim Kardashian visited a California prison on Friday, July 6, and met with several inmates to learn more about their day-to-day lives.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, visited the California Institution for Women in Corona on Friday afternoon along with a few bodyguards and toured the grounds and living quarters, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, she met with 15 women and talked to them about their life behind bars and their concerns about fitting back into society after their release. She was reportedly at the facility, which houses about 1,800 inmates, for several hours.

The mom of three’s trip to the prison, which offers a variety of academic and vocational programs to those incarcerated, comes after she went to the White House at the end of May to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss prison reform.

The social media maven spoke with the former reality TV star to advocate for a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, who served more than 20 years in prison for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.

Trump subsequently freed the 62-year-old woman, who was serving a life sentence without parole, and Kardashian tweeted a message thanking the president and added that Johnson’s “commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of as second chance.”

“I hope to continue this important work by working together with organizations who have been fighting this fight for much longer than I have and deserve the recognition,” Kardashian added in her June 6 tweet.

