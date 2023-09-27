Kim Kardashian knows the importance of a good tequila — just like Us!

“Save the @drink818 at all costs!” Kardashian, 41, captioned a hilarious clip of herself in the ocean, which she shared via social media on Monday, September 25. While wakeboarding, she pulled out a bottle of sister Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila from her life jacket and pretended to drink it. When she fell into the water, Kardashian made sure to hold the tequila bottle above the waves.

Jenner, 27, commented on the post with a series of emojis, including the crying laughing face, flexing bicep and white heart. Kardashian’s famous friends were quick to chime in as well.

“Lmaoooooo 😂😂😂,” Adrienne Bailon commented. Ciara added, “😂😂😂 too funny!”

Related: Kim Kardashian's Dating History Through the Years A star-studded love life. Kim Kardashian‘s personal life has been in the spotlight for decades, no matter who she’s dated or married. Since 2000, Kardashian has been married three times. At only 19, she married producer Damon Thomas, who was 10 years older than her. The marriage lasted three years until she called it quits […]

The wipeout brought fans back to an infamous Keeping Up With the Kardashians moment from a 2011 episode.

“JUST MAKE SURE YOU DON’T LOSE ANOTHER EARRING KIM,” one social media user wrote in the comments section, referring to the on-camera moment when Kim’s diamond earring fell into the ocean during a family trip to Bora Bora. (Her subsequent meltdown prompted sister Kourtney Kardashian to send the iconic reminder: “Kim, there’s people that are dying.”)

Even the official 818 account weighed in with hand raising emojis, seemingly praising Kim for saving the bottle.

Jenner officially launched 818 Tequila in 2021 with three varieties: 818 Blanco, Añejo and Reposado. Due to its popularity, the brand has since expanded.

Kim shared even more clips from her wakeboarding experience via her Instagram Story — this time, without the tequila.

“Wanted to share some bloopers,” she wrote on Tuesday, September 26. Kim also poked fun at herself by sharing a Muhammad Ali quote that read, “You don’t lose if you get knocked down you lose if you stay down.”

It appears that Kim might just be in her comedy era. Her hilarious wakeboarding video came days after she was trolled by Serena Williams in her Instagram comments.

Related: Meet Kim Kardashian's Inner Circle: From Childhood BFFs to Celeb Pals Who keeps up? Though Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous women in the world, only a few people have managed to become part of her trusted inner circle. “I know I always say ‘my BFF,’ and I definitely have lots of them, but Allison [Statter] and I go way, way back,” the Skims […]

On Saturday, September 23, Kim posted a photo of herself wearing a pink Chanel bikini while walking barefoot on a tennis court. She was holding a tennis racquet to the side.

“Literally not how you hold a racquet. Clearly I have to give you lessons lol 😍😍,” Williams, 41, commented. Kim joined in on the fun, writing, “@serenawilliams some lessons would be nice! Do I also need shoes?”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

However, Williams’ offer might not come to fruition.The tennis star previously joked that she does not “have the patience to teach tennis” during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2022.

“I don’t really like to play with people who don’t know how to play tennis well, so it drives me nuts,” Williams said at the time.