



Kim Richards was spotted for the first time since checking out of the hospital against doctors’ wishes earlier this summer.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 54, appeared to be in good spirits while out the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles on Monday, August 19. Richards sported a pink cheetah blouse and white jeans for the outing, which came less than a week after Us Weekly broke the news that her children — daughters Brooke, Whitney and Kimberly and son Chad — were concerned about their mother after a brief visit to the emergency room at UCLA.

“Kim abruptly left against medical advice,” one source told Us, noting the reality TV personality was “in a downward spiral for weeks.”

A second source added that Richards was “incoherent, rambling and seemed to be having a serious mental health breakdown of sorts” during the trip to the E.R.

“Doctors did a toxicology screening, but Kim left the E.R.,” the second source explained, reiterating that Richards left without being formally discharged. “Her family doesn’t know how she got out because she didn’t have a car. It’s assumed she took Uber/Lyft. Her family was frantic trying to find her and Kim turned her phone off. Kim finally surfaced the next day at her house.”

Richards, who completed a probation period in September 2018, has been open about her battle with substance abuse over the years A third insider told Us that Kyle Richards is urging her sister to return to treatment amid her struggles.

“Kyle became aware that Kim was struggling in recent weeks and got extremely concerned based on what she was hearing,” the third source said. “It’s going to be an ongoing conversation, but the good news is that Kim is being extremely receptive to Kyle, recognizing she is coming from a place of love. Kyle isn’t giving up and is trying again to get Kim to agree. It’s more for mental health than sobriety issues.”

Kim’s manager and entertainment attorney previously insisted to Us that his client is “fine” and “working on a big project right now.”

