Breaking her silence. Kimora Lee Simmons is speaking out in support of ex-husband Russell Simmons in the wake of several sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

“I add my voice to the chorus of those speaking out against harassment and violence in all its forms,” the model, 42, who was married to 60-year-old Simmons from 1998 to 2009, said in a statement via Instagram on Thursday, January 25. “I have known Russell for over 25 years. We were close friends, married, divorced and have remained friends, co-parents and partners through it all.”

The designer, who shares two children with the Def Jam Recordings cofounder, Ming, 18, and Aoki, 15, explained that the wave of accusations do not reflect his true character. “These allegations against him are nothing like the person I have known in all that time,” she urged. “I have known him to be a caring and supportive father and someone who has worked tirelessly to uplift disenfranchised communities.”

As previously reported, eight women have caused the rap mogul of rape or sexual assault. The most recent claim was made earlier this week when a woman alleged that Simmons raped her inside his Beverly Hills home in 2016.

The businessman has since denied all accusations made against him. “Mr. Simmons stand by his previous statements — nothing has changed,” his spokesperson told Us Weekly at the time in reference to his response to the initial claims in November 2017.

“As a long-time social activist, I have applauded the strength of the brave men and women who have spoken out over the past month and made their voices heard regarding sexual assault and harassment,” the statement continued.”I am a supporter of the #MeToo campaign and the victims who were previously terrified to stand up and speak out against sexual misconduct. I completely and unequivocally deny the horrendous allegations of non-consensual sex against me with every fiber of my being.”

