Moving on. King Charles III will not be renewing the lease on Llwynywermod, his home in Carmarthenshire, Wales.

The monarch, 74, has stayed in the house on visits to the country since 2007 when the Duchy of Cornwall purchased the property for £1.2 million pounds. Located near the town of Llandovery, the home sits on 192 acres of land.

When Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022, Charles became king and his eldest son, Prince William, took over his father’s previous title as Prince of Wales. The Duchy of Cornwall passed to William, 40, as well. Since then, Charles has been paying rent on Llwynywermod, but he has decided not to renew the lease when it comes up for renewal later this summer, per The Telegraph.

Because of his new role as king, Charles is not likely to spend as much time in Wales, with William taking over many of the duties that his dad undertook as Prince of Wales. According to People, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife, Princess Kate, decided they won’t stay at Llwynywermod during their own visits, instead opting for local hotels and inns.

The couple already put that plan into practice when they visited the South Wales Valleys in April. During that trip, they stayed at the Duffryn Mawr guest house and dined at the The Bluebell Country Inn, a bed-and-breakfast located in the town of Crickhowell.

While William won’t be using Llwynywermod himself, he has a personal connection to the property dating back to his 2011 wedding to Kate, 41. After their nuptials, Charles had six of the English field maples that formed the avenue of trees at the wedding replanted in front of the house.

The Llwynywermod news comes after months of speculation about Charles’ plans to slim down the monarchy after taking the throne. In March, the Evening Standard reported that the king wants to eliminate subsidized rent and housing for working members of the royal family.

That same month, Charles evicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage. “We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” a spokesperson for the couple’s Archewell foundation told Us Weekly on March 1.

According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, Charles told his youngest son, 38, that the property was needed for someone else: Prince Andrew. The Duke of York, 63, has been living in the Royal Lodge since 2004.

“The word is that this is both a blow and a shock to them, especially given the timing, but there’s nothing they can really do,” an insider exclusively told Us in March, referring to the January release of Harry’s memoir, Spare. The source added that supporters of the Sussexes thought “Charles could just as easily have kept it open for them if he’d wanted to but it seems clear he doesn’t.”

The source went on to note that Charles “maintains the royal family regaining Frogmore” was a choice made “for practical purposes,” given Harry and Meghan’s move to California following their 2020 exit as senior working royals. “The official line will be that the Sussexes are so rarely in the home and it needs to be occupied and maintained by a full-time resident,” the insider explained.