King Charles III and Queen Camilla will officially attend the royal family’s Easter Sunday service.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday, March 26, that the couple and other family members will be on hand for the festivities at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, according to multiple outlets.

The event will be the first public appearance for Charles, 75, since being diagnosed with cancer in February. The king suspended many of his public-facing duties while he undergoes treatment, but he’s held a number of audiences at the palace with world leaders, veterans and more.

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton’s Easter plans have not yet been confirmed, but it’s unlikely the couple will step out for the holiday after Kate, 42, announced her own cancer battle earlier this month.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” the Princess of Wales said in a video released on Friday, March 22. “The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

She continued: “William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.”

Kate and William, 41, share children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Neither Charles nor Kate have specified what form of cancer they are battling, but the twosome have reportedly grown closer amid their diagnoses.

“The King has always had a close, warm and unique relationship with the princess. She has a great love and respect for him and his position,” a source close to the king told The Sunday Times on Saturday, March 23. “When they were in hospital together there was a lot of toddling down the corridor to spend time with her. He has been encouraging and supporting her throughout.”

Charles was among the first royal family members to publicly express his support for Kate following her emotional reveal on Friday.

“His Majesty is so proud of Catherine for her courage and speaking as she did. Following their time in hospital together, His Majesty has remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks,” read a statement from the palace. “Both their Majesties [Charles and Camilla] will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family throughout this difficult time.”