King Charles III has one regret when it comes to raising his youngest son, Prince Harry, a royal expert claims.

“Prince Harry and King Charles were very, very close,” Ingrid Seward, the author of My Mother and I, told Fox News Digital on Monday, April 1. “They got on incredibly well. I think Charles probably regrets that he wasn’t strict with Harry and [Prince] William.”

Seward alleged that Charles, 75, went along with ex-wife Princess Diana’s “freestyle of bringing up children.” (The late royal died in 1997 at the age of 36 after sustaining injuries in a car crash in Paris.)

“Diana allowed them to do, more or less, what they wanted, which was very fashionable in those days,” Seward said. “You let children just get on with things. I think Charles probably regrets that he wasn’t a bit stricter, because it might’ve given both boys a few more boundaries.”

She continued, “Children all need boundaries, and I don’t think they had too many.”

Harry, 39, has had a strained relationship with the royal family since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their role as senior working royals and relocated from London to California with their kids. (The pair welcomed Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in 2019 and 2021, respectively.)

“My family literally cut me off financially, and I [needed to be able to] afford security for us,” Harry alleged in his bombshell CBS interview in March 2021. “[I was cut off] in the first quarter of 2020. But I’ve got what my mom left me and without that, we would not have been able to do this.”

Despite the family rift, Harry made a solo trip across the pond to see Charles after Buckingham Palace announced in February that the monarch had been diagnosed with cancer.

“I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that,” Harry said on Good Morning America later that month. “I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could.”

While Harry remained tight-lipped about his father’s diagnosis, he noted that he’d be returning to London soon. “I’ve got other trip plans that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K.,” he said. “So, I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can.”