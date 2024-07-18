King Charles III was not having it with his royal robe during the State Opening of Parliament.

The king wore the Imperial State Crown and Robe of State when delivering his speech to Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London on Wednesday, July 17 — but his apparent wardrobe malfunction made the most headway.

The U.K.’s Sky News shared a clip of Charles, 75, interacting with a page boy at the ceremony. As the king sat down, two young men assisted him in properly placing his outfit. When his robe wasn’t cooperating, Charles appeared to fling his wrist multiple times in an attempt to take matters into his own hands.

The page boy returned to the king’s side and flipped out the robe properly. While it was quiet in the room, Charles appeared to whisper “thank you” to his young helper.

While Charles made the King’s Speech from the Sovereign’s Throne, Queen Camilla was sitting to his left. (What a way for the queen consort to celebrate her birthday.)

Charles appeared to be in good spirits during Wednesday’s public outing as he continues to undergo treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer. Charles publicly announced his illness in February following a procedure for an enlarged prostate.

Wednesday’s event came after the news that Charles would be making a major change to his and Camilla’s upcoming royal tour. In October, the king and queen are set to visit Australia and Samoa to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. It was previously assumed that they would add New Zealand to the trip, but Charles will skip out on visiting the island nation because of his ongoing treatments.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed the news earlier this week.

“In close consultation with the Australian and New Zealand prime ministers, and with due regard for the pressures of time and logistics, it has therefore been agreed to limit the visit to Samoa and Australia only,” the statement Tuesday, July 16, statement read, per Hello! magazine. “Their Majesties send their warmest thanks and good wishes to all parties for their continued support and understanding.”

Charles has continued to make public appearances while battling cancer, but the monarch has taken a minor step back from his duties as his treatment continues. Charles has stayed tight-lipped when it comes to updates about his health, but Camilla did give supporters some details last month.

“[He] won’t slow down and won’t do what he’s told,” she quipped while attending the Queen’s Reading Room Festival at Hampton Court Palace on June 10.