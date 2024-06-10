Queen Camilla shared a brief update on how her husband, King Charles III, is carrying on amid his battle with cancer.

While speaking with author Lee Child at the second annual Queen’s Reading Room Festival at Hampton Court Palace over the weekend, Camilla, 76, noted that the monarch, 75, is “doing fine” and has no interest in taking things easy.

“[He] won’t slow down and won’t do what he’s told,” she joked, per Sky News.

In response, Child, 69, quipped that Charles “sounds to me like a typical husband.”

Buckingham Palace announced in February that Charles was diagnosed with “a form of cancer” after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate. At the time, the palace noted that Charles was advised to “postpone public-facing duties” but would continue “State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Charles held a handful of private audiences at the palace before officially returning to public engagements in April. While confirming his scheduled visit to a cancer treatment center, the palace stated that Charles’ doctors were “encouraged by the progress” he’s made throughout his health battle and “remain positive” about his recovery.

“Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimize any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery,” the palace continued. “The pacing of the King’s program will be carefully calibrated as his recovery continues, in close consultation with his medical team.”

Camilla was by her husband’s side during his visit to the London facility, where patients were eager to hear about how Charles was recuperating. He confessed at the time that his diagnosis was a “bit of a shock,” insisting that he wasn’t doing “too bad.”

The king’s schedule continued to pick up earlier this month with his first overseas visit since his diagnosis. Charles and Camilla traveled to France to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings. The royal couple were joined by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, in Normandy on Thursday, June 6.

Prince William — whose wife, Princess Kate Middleton, revealed her own cancer battle in March — attended a similar event in France with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau honoring Canadian soldiers who were involved in the D-Day campaign at Juno Beach. He previously joined his father and Camilla at a memorial in Portsmouth, England, before making the trip to Normandy and apologized for his wife’s absence.

“She’d have loved to be here,” William, 41, told veterans at the event on Wednesday, June 5.