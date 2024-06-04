Actor Jonathan Tucker rescued his neighbor — and her kids — from an intruder who was trying to enter their home.

Tucker, 41, called the police on Sunday, June 2, after he saw a suspicious man walking around his block and banging on front doors, according to Variety. After the Kingdom star saw one of his neighbors’ front doors was wide open, he conducted a wellness check.

Tucker led a mother and her daughter — plus another child — to safety until the authorities arrived. TMZ later reported that the disruptor was placed on a 5150 hold because the intruder was experiencing a mental health incident.

“If you want a quote, call the LAPD because those guys are the real heroes. They put their lives on the line every day multiple times a day,” Tucker told Los Angeles Magazine in a statement. “They responded within minutes, while I was still on the phone with a 911 dispatcher. It was an extraordinary response.”

Tucker is known for various TV appearances over the years including his role as Jay Kulina on Kingdom. He also appeared on Criminal Minds, Hannibal, Westworld and Snowfall. Tucker’s latest starring roles were on Debris and Echoes. On the big screen, Tucker has scored roles in Charlie’s Angels, Palm Trees and Power Lines and God Is a Bullet.

“Over the past 30 years of working in the entertainment business, I’ve sort of honed my intuition,” Tucker told Variety in 2022 about his career. “Oftentimes we put all this dissonance between our gut and the choices that we make and we don’t trust that voice in our head that is telling us what’s the right way to go. When the universe is telling you something, you need to listen.”

More recently, Tucker discussed his process of choosing roles, telling Bond Official in 2023, “The same sense of diversity of character. I want to take the same significant risks to live an entire life. Unfortunately, resumes don’t show all the painful moments and challenging periods. Growth often comes at a cost, and a resume is often just a hit list.”

He continued: “I hope my kids know that I learned from my crew members — that I understood everyone has a story to share. I arrived on time, prepared, and took this whole circus seriously.”

Throughout his career, Tucker said different roles left a lasting impression on him. “Kingdom allowed me to show how keen I was to explore a character fully, but The Deep End was the film that changed my career,” he noted. “Ultimately, all I wanted was to work with talented people. Sleepers provided that, earlier, for example, but after The Deep End, people started calling like I proved something versus having to prove myself. Of course, we have to prove ourselves every day, every moment, but that’s often a more significant idea around the willingness to fail. It felt like people I respected, respected me after The Deep End.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Tucker for comment.