Kirstie Alley exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about 25 things you might not know about her — and she held absolutely nothing back. Read on to learn about the Cheers alum — including her adoration for Justin Bieber, her biggest pet peeves and why she refuses to get plastic surgery.
1. I throw up if I eat black-eyed peas.
2. I’ll only fly if I have a window seat.
3. But I’m terrified when clouds surround the plane and I can’t see out, so I [usually] go in the restroom and cry.
4. My biggest pet peeve is people who chew with their mouth open.
5. I won’t go out with men who haven’t been married by 45. They’re always pervs.
6. My favorite artists are John Singer Sargent, Édouard Manet and Mark Rothko. I can’t afford any of [their paintings], so I go to museums.
7. I feel lost without eyeliner.
8. I create lives when I’m bored. In my secret fake life, I’m 20 years old and married to Justin Bieber. We live on a farm, I’m thin with C-cup breasts, and we skinny-dip in our private converted limestone quarry.
9. I think the word “crap” is gross but I think the word “f—k” is lovely.
10. I apparently can’t see if the car radio’s on too loud, so I scream, “Turn the radio off or I’ll wreck!”
11. I freak out if I’m still awake at 4 a.m.
12. My favorite candles are Aunt Sadie’s, in lemonade or lilac.
13. I’m horrified by saltwater crocodiles and have nightmares about them.
14. I wear very expensive shoes and carry cheap purses.
15. I don’t like talking on the phone — I’d much rather text. And I refuse to email. I don’t like being available 24/7.
16. People who stand too close to me when they talk make me want to punch them.
17. I feel humiliated when I run out of Halloween candy to hand out.
18. I think about God a lot, and we have a good relationship.
19. I feel sad for people who are depressed or anxious who are given drugs instead of real solutions and help.
20. I don’t want to watch horror films. The movie Get Out made me feel like I was dying for a month.
21. I wish I were a vegetarian. It’s the steaks I still can’t kick.
22. My sheets must be cotton without wrinkles. My pillowcases must be ironed, and so must my tea towels. I like to iron them while I’m watching TV.
23. I feel normal when loved ones visit me after they die. I think they visit because it doesn’t freak me out.
24. Most plastic surgery gives me the creeps, looks hideous and weirds me out. I’ve only seen one face-lift that was perfect, so I was going to make an appointment with that doctor, but he died two days before I called. Omen?
25. I’d rather watch 20/20 than get laid.
You Can’t Take My Daughter premieres on Lifetime Saturday, February 15 at 8 p.m. ET.
